Birmingham discussing potential New Year’s celebration at Legion Field next year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many cities across the country have New Year’s Eve celebrations and next year, Birmingham is looking to host its own.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker has confirmed to CBS 42 that the Magic City is looking for ways to potentially hold a major New Year’s Eve event in 2020 at Legion Field.

Parker said it will be a great event to usher in the major sporting event the city will host in 2021.

“We want to look at hosting a concert, you know with fireworks,” Parker said. “So we want to examine that opportunity here at Legion Field, on the grounds of Legion Field. We’re looking forward to exploring those opportunities for next year in 2020 as we move into the World Games 2021.”

Parker said he and the city want to hear public input about the event. Those with ideas for what the festivities could look like are encouraged to email ideas to nyemagiccity@gmail.com.

