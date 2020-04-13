Birmingham dance teacher uses ‘The Little Mermaid’ to write funny song about coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Music and dance have always been a part of Stephanie Kolodziej’s life.

For years, Kolodziej, a dance teacher at The Dance Foundation in Homewood, performed in musical theater and even toured nationally in a production of “Hairspay.” However, with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world, Kolodziej has been stuck at home with her two sons.

She needed an outlet. It only took one line from “Part of Your World” from the Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid,” to get started: “I want to be where the people are.”

Soon, Kolodziej had an idea for a playful song about the coronavirus to the tune of “The Littler Mermaid” song.

“It kind of snowballed from there,” Kolodziej said from her home in Hoover.

Kolodziej recorded her version of “Part of Your World” in her bedroom while her husband took the children out of the house. In the end, the song about a mermaid’s longing to be part of the human world playfully turned into a song about toilet paper, not having people over and longing to see people hugging.

“I know my experience is just minor complaints,” she joked. “I’m very lucky that we’re all healthy and we have enough food here.”

At first, she just shared the video with her parents and sister, who encouraged her to post it on her Facebook page.

“I wasn’t planning on posting this publicly, but my sister let me know that it could spread a smile,” she wrote in her Facebook post on Sunday. “Stay healthy friends.”

As of Monday afternoon, the video has been viewed over 2,000 times on her Facebook page.

