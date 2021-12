BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham crews contained an apartment fire early Friday morning.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, crews were called to a reported fire near Center Place North and Division Court North Friday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire at a two story apartment complex. Further investigations showed that the apartment complex had been abandoned.

No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

