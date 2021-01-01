BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As many of us were welcoming in the new year in the early hours of the morning, Chris and Chelsea Holmes were welcoming a new life into the world!
The Holmes gave birth to a beautiful baby girl at 5 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Cora Callie Holmes came in at 21 inches, 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
Join us in wishing the Holmes a Happy New Year!
- Auburn falls in Vrbo Citrus Bowl to Northwestern 35-19
- Search underway for missing Birmingham woman who may be suffering from impaired judgment
- Grandview Medical Center welcomes first baby born at hospital in 2021
- Birmingham couple welcomes new baby in new year
- Will COVID-19 vaccinations be offered at Legion Field in 2021?