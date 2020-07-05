Birmingham council president plans million-dollar CARES Act funding request for continuing COVID-19 needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker announced his plan to request $7 million from the $1.8 billion Federal CARES Act funding from the county and state.

In a press release from the Birmingham City Council, the plans for the funding include:

Additional supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, and testing kits for the public

On-going testing sites to service residents in all 99 neighborhoods through December

Hand-washing stations and other equipment for sanitizing large sporting venues

Non-contact temperature assessment devices

Community outreach: radio, television, flyers, billboards

WiFi access for residents in all 99 neighborhoods for telehealth accessibility

Parker plans to discuss more details about the funding request later in the week.

