Birmingham council president plans million-dollar CARES Act funding request for continuing COVID-19 needs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Money_4071941019131005301

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker announced his plan to request $7 million from the $1.8 billion Federal CARES Act funding from the county and state.

In a press release from the Birmingham City Council, the plans for the funding include:

  • Additional supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, and testing kits for the public
  • On-going testing sites to service residents in all 99 neighborhoods through December
  • Hand-washing stations and other equipment for sanitizing large sporting venues
  • Non-contact temperature assessment devices
  • Community outreach: radio, television, flyers, billboards
  • WiFi access for residents in all 99 neighborhoods for telehealth accessibility

Parker plans to discuss more details about the funding request later in the week.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES