Birmingham council president plans million-dollar CARES Act funding request for continuing COVID-19 needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker announced his plan to request $7 million from the $1.8 billion Federal CARES Act funding from the county and state.
In a press release from the Birmingham City Council, the plans for the funding include:
- Additional supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, and testing kits for the public
- On-going testing sites to service residents in all 99 neighborhoods through December
- Hand-washing stations and other equipment for sanitizing large sporting venues
- Non-contact temperature assessment devices
- Community outreach: radio, television, flyers, billboards
- WiFi access for residents in all 99 neighborhoods for telehealth accessibility
Parker plans to discuss more details about the funding request later in the week.
