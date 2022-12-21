BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people of interest are in police custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made yet.

According to Birmingham Police, the three people of interest were taken into custody after a chase Wednesday afternoon that ended on Avenue V and 18th Street in Ensley.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was brought to tears during a press conference Wednesday speaking about the victim, Audrianna ‘Minnie’ Pearson, who he said would have turned 13 next month.

Woodfin said he spoke to her mother who said all she wanted for Christmas was a pink iPad and AirPods– two gifts that she won’t get a chance to unwrap under the tree.

“I’m usually able to stand before you and talk about crime when we have homicides in our city,” Woodfin said. “It takes a little piece of every one of us.”

During the press conference, Woodfin said 17 bullets went through Pearson’s North Birmingham home when she was shot in front of her friends during a sleepover.

Onoyemi Williams is the deputy director of Faith in Action Alabama. She is also the lead organizer of a peacemaker campaign to reduce gun violence. Her organization goes in a few days after these tragedies to help the families know what services are available – including how to get help to move out of the home where this happened.

“The nuances of every situation differs, but the grief and tragedy is the same across the board,” Williams said.

Pearson was a 7th grader at Erwin Middle School in Jefferson County.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin sent this statement to CBS 42:

“This is an extremely sad day for the entire JEFCOED family. I will be praying for Audriana’s family, and we stand with them during this tragic time. I also offer prayers and support to her friends, teachers, and administrators. No one should have to endure this type of pain. We grieve with all who knew Audriana.

To the individual or individuals responsible: Your reckless actions are inexcusable. You have robbed one of our children of the chance to grow up. I hope you are caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Erwin Middle School Principal Dr. Angela Bush shared this statement with CBS 42:

“I was numb after learning this tragic news this morning. This type of loss is incomprehensible. Audriana was a bright young lady with a big future. She was well-liked and enjoyed socializing with her friends and favorite teachers.

I met with Audriana’s family earlier today and offered condolences on behalf of the Erwin Middle School Family. We grieve with them and stand ready to support them. I would also like to tell our students, faculty, and staff that we will get through this tragedy together.”

Williams says it’s everyone’s responsibility to understand what it takes to make a change in the community so there’s not one more death.

“It takes a little piece of every one of us,” Williams said. “We gotta do more than just send people heartfelt condolences and prayers and we gotta get out here and do the work together.”

Faith in Action Alabama will be hosting a free peacemaker boot camp in January for everyone to learn how to work together and build safer communities.

If you or a loved one need help to connect to resources following a tragedy like this – or you want to help the organization, call 205-356-0071 to get connected with the victim response teams.