BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, family, friends, firefighters and community members honored and remembered the life of Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton at his funeral service.

City, county and state leaders remembered Melton as a person who had a caring heart and a big smile.

“When I saw his smile, I saw hope and a future for the fire department,” Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon said.

“There is no room where you didn’t know he was there,” Godbrother Larry Williams Jr. said.

While remembering Jordan, some speakers pleaded with those in the community to stop the violence.

Melton and firefighter Jamal Jones were shot at Birmingham Fire Station 9 in the Norwood neighborhood on July 12. Melton died one week ago at 29 years old.

“Put the guns down!” State representative Juandalynn Givan exclaimed.

“We have to find better ways to resolve conflict,” Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said.

Jordan Melton’s mother Rochelle Gaston Malone, says the best way people can remember her son is to continue to pursue their dreams and goals as he had done in life.

“There’s hundreds of ways to get it out here. You just to open eyes, listen and grind!” Gaston said.

Birmingham police tell us no arrests have been made for the shooting. The award money to help find a suspect has been raised to $45,000.