BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Clinton Le’Darius Hilliard, a political and community activist based in Birmingham, died Friday at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. He was 36 years old.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner William Yates, Hilliard was found at a local motel and taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center, where he died at 5:35 a.m. on Friday. The cause of his death is pending an examination and additional laboratory studies.

Hilliard, who ran One Touch Consulting, was the president of the Jefferson County Millennial Democrats and also served on the Alabama Democratic Executive Committee. Hilliard also had political ambitions, unsuccessfully running for District 60 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and the District 9 seat on the Birmingham City School Board in 2021.

“Today, we mourn the passing of Le’Darius Hilliard but celebrate his many contributions to our community, including his fierce devotion to education,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “From health care to housing, he was a true servant leader and advocate for our people. We pray for the comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time while never forgetting the impact he made in our city.”

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr also paid tribute to Hilliard’s life and legacy.

“Today we loss a soldier, friend and champion who constantly stood in the gap,” Carr said in a Facebook post. “My brother you will be missed. I pray for the comfort of your family and many friends. RIH until we see each other again my brother! Well done my faithful servant.”