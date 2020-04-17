Birmingham cleaning service gets EPA approval to battle COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham cleansing service is being recognized federally for its services offered to help local businesses and homeowners battle the coronavirus.

Pure Maintenance of Alabama now has EPA approval for its treatment solution EverPURE. The solution is an added step the company uses in its two-step process to cleanse. The formula is designed to sterilize a building with dry fog and then staff apply protectant to everything throughout the room to make sure nothing is left contaminated.

EverPURE’s microbial barrier is applied to all pathogens including the coronavirus are removed for at least 90 days.

“We are the only company in Birmingham that’s adding the protection side of sterilant. Our fear is that business owners are going to sterilize their facility, but they are not going to adequately protect the facility going forward. So we want to make sure we can help with that be a little more useful.” said Chad Adams, Co-owner Pure Maintenance of Alabama

Pure Maintenance has begun making preparations for the potential influx of business when stores begin opening back up. Owners say if a building is infected with coronavirus this will change their treatment methods.

