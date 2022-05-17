BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Black Radio Museum and the Saint Paul United Methodist Church are among 11 historic sites across Alabama set to receive grants that go toward preservation.

The sites chosen are “related to civil rights and the African American struggle for equality.”

Alabama Representative Terri Sewell announced Monday that over $3.6 million in funding from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program is being awarded to help preserve historic sites throughout Alabama.

The grants are funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the NPS. Grants fund a broad range of planning, development, and research projects for historic sites including: survey, inventory, documentation, interpretation, education, architectural services, historic structure reports, preservation plans, and “bricks and mortar” repair.

The grants, amounting to $3,665,408, will go to the following historic sites throughout Alabama: