BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute will be holding a day of recognition for Reverend Frederick Lee Shuttlesworth to commemorate his life and contributions on March 18, the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Shuttlesworth was a civil rights activist who led the fight against segregation and other forms of racism in Birmingham. He was a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which was important during the 1963 Birmingham Campaign, a movement to bring attention to the integration efforts of African Americans.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport was named in his honor in 2008. In 2011, at the age of 89, Shuttlesworth died and was buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery.

At the event, a press conference will be held in the east courtyard at 9:30 a.m. where historians will recount many contributions made by Shuttlesworth. Mayor Randall Woodfin is expected to issue a proclamation and declare the first official Fred Shuttlesworth Day in the City of Birmingham.

From 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., guests may access the Civil Rights Institute’s historic and interactive galleries at no cost. Visit bcri.org to register for a timed slot. A Shuttlesworth Scavenger Hunt will also take place with free branded BCRI materials as rewards.

At 5 p.m., the celebration will continue at the Historic Bethel Baptist Church, including a tree planting service and a performance by the Alabama Movement Choir.

To read more about the event and celebrations, please visit bcri.org.