BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is hosting a free Kwanzaa workshop where the community can learn more about the celebration such as the history, culture and community centered around seven core principles.

Guests can purchase Zawadi at the Ujamaa Market, enjoy a taste of African cuisine, explore hands-on activities, listen to storytelling and move to the beat of a djembe West African drum.

The event is set for Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. For more information, click here.