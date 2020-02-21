Birmingham Civil Rights Institute facing financial issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker has called a special meeting tomorrow after a projection shows the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is facing a $600,000 shortfall.

Parker says he’s concerned about the finances at BCRI after information he heard in a meeting Tuesday. He says the called meeting is to address what needs to be done.

“It’s a conversation that needs to be had,” Parker said. “We want to make sure that we provide all the necessary tools within the toolbox of the city of Birmingham to make sure the Civil Rights Institute and Civil Rights District is successful.”

Parker says the money is needed by June 30. The meeting will be held at the Birmingham City Council Chambers Friday at 1:30 p.m.

CBS 42 reached out to BCRI Executive Director Andrea Taylor for a response. A spokesperson said that Taylor did not have a comment at this time.

