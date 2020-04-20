Birmingham Civil Rights Institute CEO Andrea Taylor resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The head of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is stepping down.

The board chairman announced the resignation of the president and chief executive of the museum, Andrea Taylor, in a statement. Taylor has been in the job since 2015. The statement says talks about a succession plan started before the current coronavirus pandemic. It says Taylor decided to leave sooner than planned because of the financial impact of the shutdown.

The institute is in the heart of Birmingham’s historic black business district. It documents the civil rights struggle in Alabama’s largest city and elsewhere.

LATEST POSTS