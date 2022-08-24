BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people who were found dead in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Birmingham Public Works employees clearing visitation in the 500 block of Cambridge Street found the decomposing remains of a male and female.

Autopsies will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

