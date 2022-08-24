BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — School districts across the nation are struggling to hire. Birmingham City Schools is working to navigate through faculty and staff shortages to help make sure students are provided with a quality education.

Birmingham city schools human resource officer, Jenikka Oglesby, says the school system has been utilizing several strategic methods to help recruit new faculty and staff into open positions.

Oglesby says there is a great need not only for teachers but for support staff like bus drivers, nurses, and custodians as well. She says high areas of need for teaching positions include, special education, English language learners and math.

Oglesby says Birmingham City Schools will continue to hire all school year.

“You never stop recruiting,” said Oglesby. “And so although we are hiring, we want to continue to hire, we want to make sure we have enough teachers, the right teachers, in the right seats as well.”

President of the Birmingham Alabama Federation of Teachers, Richard Franklin says this shortage is not fair to students.

Franklin says steps should be taken towards filling gaps with highly qualified individuals for the sake of our chidren’s education.

“We can’t wait till the end of the school year and say, ‘Okay we didn’t perform because we didn’t have teachers,’” said franklin. “We talk about it now. We know it now that we have a shortage. So, if everybody come and work together, I do believe that we can come up with a solution.”

To help towards filling these gaps, Oglesby says state certification requirements have been modified. The school system is also working on pathway and residency programs.

She says their school system’s priority lies with students and the quality of their education.

“There are a lot of strategies going on right now, but we are trying our best to make sure- again the priority is our students and making sure they are having a great teacher, and educator, and support person in their building with them,” said Oglesby.

Birmingham City Schools will host a job recruitment fair on September 10 at the Birmingham Zoo. Oglesby says they are looking to hire all positions.

To register, you can visit https://teachbcs.com/