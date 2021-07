BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools announced Tuesday that all students, faculty and visitors will be required to wear masks in BCS schools and facilities this fall.

We've updated our guidelines for the opening of school. Masks or face coverings will be required for everyone in BCS schools and facilities. pic.twitter.com/0drKgCYSlU — Birmingham City Schools🎓 (@BhamCitySchools) July 27, 2021

The tweet includes a letter from Superintendent Dr. Mark A. Sullivan that says in-person learning and extra-curricular activities will still occur.