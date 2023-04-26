BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Birmingham high and middle schools will soon have an additional layer of security.

The Birmingham Board of Education on Tuesday approved purchasing new concealed weapons detection systems. The new systems will be placed in all BCS high schools and some middle schools, according to a release from the school system. The new technology will allow school officials to search more thoroughly as students and visitors enter facilities.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says metal detectors that currently are in use at high schools will be transferred to some middle schools and elementary schools to provide an added level of security.

The district will spend about $2.4 million on the new detectors, which will be in place by the start of the next school year according to Sullivan.