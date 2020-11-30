Birmingham City Schools to return to remote learning amid pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 cases increase in Birmingham, leaders in Birmingham City Schools have decided to switch to remote learning beginning December 7.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the school district will reassess the impact of the pandemic and decide on the next steps after the winter holiday break.

“The current COVID-19 global pandemic is drastically impacting our community and our schools,” Sullivan said. “While we realize many students have enjoyed in-person learning, we feel that our remote model is the best option at this time.”

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased, and currently Jefferson County is experiencing a positive test rate of 11.4%. Public health officials project additional increases in the coming weeks.

“Our students and faculty are not immune from these spikes,” Sullivan said. “We are seeing an uptick in the number of positive cases throughout the district among our students, faculty and staff.”

Under the remote plan, students still will have full access to high quality instruction, and BCS will continue serving hot meals every school day. Students will work in virtual classrooms with their teachers Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, students will work independently or participate in projects at the direction of their teachers. Also, teachers will be available for office hours on Wednesdays.