Birmingham City Schools to host Teacher Recruitment Tailgate Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools will host a teacher recruitment event Saturday.

The tailgate-themed event will give potential candidates the opportunity to meet school and district officials and interview for jobs. BCS says this event’s purpose is to facilitate recruitment in a more casual environment.

“This isn’t your standard job fair,” says Human Resources Officer Jenikka Ogelsby. “The recruitment tailgate is an innovative and fun opportunity to showcase all that BCS has to offer.”

Candidates are encouraged to wear business casual attire, and food, entertainment and giveaways will be available.

The Teacher Recruitment Tailgate will be Sept. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at A.H. Parker High School.

