BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools is hosting a summer hiring fair Thursday.

Their talent management recruitment coordinator, Charles Mickle, said it can be difficult at times to convince people education is the way to go, saying it’s challenging and ultimately a calling.

But Mickle says their schools need people who are dedicated, committed and educated to serve their students. There are multiple holes they need to fill in a wide variety of positions.

He said every position from teachers to custodians and bus drivers are crucial to providing the best education experience possible.

To help bridge the gap, he said they are offering competitive pay and benefits.

Mickle said some of their greatest needs are special education and fine arts teachers along with custodians and bus drivers.

“We’ll help you get your CDL, so that’s something and we are also offering bonuses for a lot of those different positions. $10,000 for education. $7,500 for ESL, foreign language, math and science. So, it’s a great opportunity,” said Mickle.

Brandon Davis is an assistant principal at Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. He said they believe in being ready day one, and that students need to see caring faces in every position.

Davis said he has always found that compassion here, from office staff, administration and teachers to district level leaders.

He said you can be anything you want to be in their schools because BCS offers you the opportunity to thrive.

Davis was brought up in this school system, so he said what makes his job worthwhile is doing what was done for him.

“I get an opportunity to give back and despite several opportunities when I first started teaching, I knew that I wanted to come to Birmingham City Schools so that I could give back to the community and the district that helped to raise me,” said Davis.

“What better way to make a difference than to serve the needs of the children who will predict the future and make this world a better place,” said Mickle.

Today’s hiring fair will take place at Parker High School from 4-8 p.m.