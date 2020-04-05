Birmingham City Schools temporarily suspends meal service program

A teacher lines up the students for school-prepared lunches at Madison Crossing Elementary School in Canton, Miss., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Scott Clements, director of child nutrition at the Mississippi education department, said they’ve ordered two truckloads of trade mitigation pulled pork and four loads of kidney beans for use in their cafeterias. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools (BCS) says is suspending their meal services for students due to the safety of their employees.

The BCSEats Expanded Meal Service program will temporarily suspend its services after

Monday, April 6, 2020. The district invites families to visit any school location or

community center on Monday. Students and families can pick up meals from

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the last day for meal service until further notice.

They’re currently considering other contactless feeding options.

Locations that will suspend meal services after April 6: