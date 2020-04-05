Birmingham City Schools temporarily suspends meal service program

A teacher lines up the students for school-prepared lunches at Madison Crossing Elementary School in Canton, Miss., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Scott Clements, director of child nutrition at the Mississippi education department, said they’ve ordered two truckloads of trade mitigation pulled pork and four loads of kidney beans for use in their cafeterias. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools (BCS) says is suspending their meal services for students due to the safety of their employees.

The BCSEats Expanded Meal Service program will temporarily suspend its services after
Monday, April 6, 2020. The district invites families to visit any school location or
community center on Monday. Students and families can pick up meals from
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the last day for meal service until further notice.

RELATED: LIST: Central Alabama school systems providing food for students during COVID-19 outbreak, closures

They’re currently considering other contactless feeding options.

Locations that will suspend meal services after April 6:

  • East Pinson Valley: 3000 Jefferson State Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215
  • Hawkins Park Recreation Center: 8920 Roebuck Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35206
  • Willow Wood Park: 5312 Georgia Rd, Birmingham, AL 35212
  • Martin Luther King Jr Park Recreation Center: 529 43rd St N, Birmingham, AL 35222
  • Inglenook Park: 4016 37th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35217
  • North Birmingham Park Recreation Center: 3501 28th St N, Birmingham, AL 35207
  • Fountain Heights Park: 1101 15th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35204
  • Hooper City Park Recreation Center: 3901 4th St W, Birmingham, AL 35207
  • Sandusky Park: 305 Pratt Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35214
  • Howze-Sanford Park Recreation Center: 320 Ave D, Birmingham, AL 35214
  • McAlpine Park: 1115 Avenue F Birmingham, Alabama 35218
  • Ensley Park: 2800 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218
  • Central Park Recreation Center: 4700 Ter Q, Birmingham, AL 35208
  • Roosevelt Park: Bessemer, AL 35020
  • Wiggins Park: 3301 Jefferson Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35221
  • Henry Crumpton Recreation Center: 346 Gloria Rd SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
  • Harrison Park Recreation Center: 901 17th St SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
  • Memorial Park Recreation Center: 524 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

