Birmingham City Schools superintendent urging voters to renew ad valorem tax

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Next week, voters in Birmingham will head to the polls to not only decide on three city council seats, but to also make a decision about funding for the city’s schools.
Residents will vote on whether or not to renew the city’s ad valorem tax, which totals 9.8 mills.
Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, spoke to CBS 42’s Art Franklin and Alissa Rothermich Tuesday about why voters should support this ad valorem tax and why it is important for the school system.
The vote will be held Oct. 8.
