Birmingham City Schools superintendent discusses COVID-19 plan leading up to new school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leaders at Birmingham City Schools say they are excited for the start of the new year with all students back in the classroom for the first time since last March.

With COVID-19 still a threat, the school system will again require all students, staff, and visitors to wear face masks while indoors. This summer, they replaced air units to help with air filtration in the classroom and keep everyone safe. The district is also breaking up students into pods to help prevent mass gathering. Beyond COVID-19, school leaders are also planning for the future as well.

“A couple things we are doing we are working on a new center for our students that speak another language from country to country,” Superintendent Mark Sullivan said. “We are also working on redesigning our middle schools over the course of this year. We are really focused on our virtual schools, so we have a lot of things in a pipe for our school system.”

To help students catch up from the academic slide from the pandemic, the district is extending the school year and will have breaks between each nine weeks to allow for additional learning for students. Birmingham City Schools has also hired additional support staff to help as well.