BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some local Birmingham students are spending their summer break learning about the film industry and are even being featured in an upcoming film.

Two hundred students from four Birmingham City Schools are gaining new knowledge about the film and TV industry thanks to a summer film camp organized by Dundrill Heights Motion Pictures. The professional content creators are teaching students that they too can be a part of the film industry.

“They are a ball of energy primarily because they didn’t know these things existed” said Valton Johnson, a professional actor, writer, producer and director. “Much like adults, kids will watch television but don’t really realize that they too can be a part of the production.”

A film recently released on YouTube titled Welcome to Dundrill Heights was just picked up by Amazon Prime. Producers told CBS 42 there are several kids from West End Academy featured in the movie.