BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fifth-grade student at Oxmoor Valley Elementary School was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday, according to the school.

Oxmoor Valley Elementary School stated on Facebook Demario Kirkland was hit by a car and died Sunday. The school mentioned counselors will be at the school Monday to assist students and staff dealing with Kirkland’s death.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said a 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue at 12:17 p.m. and taken to Children’s of Alabama in critical condition.

