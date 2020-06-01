Birmingham City schools revise graduation times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City schools have revised the times for graduation to adhere to the new city-wide curfew.

Graduation ceremonies for seven Birmingham City high schools will still take place this week. In light of the recent ordinance from Mayor Woodfin and the City of Birmingham concerning a 7:00 p.m. city-wide curfew, the school system has adjusted the times for graduations.

The updated final schedule for Birmingham City Schools’ commencement ceremonies is below:

The Birmingham City School system says social distancing guidelines are still in place:

Each graduating senior is allowed to have 5 guests.

Families will sit 6 feet apart, but families of the same household will be allowed to sit together.

Everyone entering the stadium will be required to wear a face mask.

Sanitation during and following each ceremony will take place.

