Birmingham City Schools returns to blended virtual, in-person learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many Birmingham City Schools students are back in class Monday as part of the district’s return to a blended learning approach combining both virtual and in-person learning.

The district is using a similar strategy to the one it used in the fall, the last time leaders offered blended learning. In-person students are separated into two groups: one attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays, another attending class on Thursdays and Fridays.

Delilah Stitt, principal of Sun Valley Elementary School, said the transition back to blended learning should work well since the district used the process in the fall.

“I think the children and parents, they’re acclimated to our rules and procedures, and everything will be fine,” Stitt said.

Stitt said she’s glad the in-person option is available.

“That social, emotional aspect is very important,” she said. “And for them to be able to interact with their peers, that’s a big part of child development, so for them to have that option, it’s immeasurably important.”

It’s a step closer to normal for the district, and Stitt is hopeful that school will be even closer to normal by the start of next school year. Until then, she said it’s important to maintain safety precautions.

“We have to cautiously move forward,” she said. “But I do believe that the fall, there are many more possibilities than there were before we came in the last time.”

Stitt said the district is following all COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.