Birmingham City Schools releases graduation schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seniors from Wenonah High school and Woodlawn high schools will receive their diplomas today.

Wenonah High school students will walk across the stage at 10 a.m. today. Woodlawn students will graduate at 4:00 p.m. today.

Each graduating senior is allowed to have five guests.

Families will sit six feet apart, but families of the same household will be allowed to sit together.

Everyone entering the stadium will be required to wear a face mask.

LATEST POSTS