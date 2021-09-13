Birmingham city schools ranked by number of COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City School system has released updated information on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among its 43 schools.
For the second consecutive week, the total number of coronavirus cases in the system has decreased, according to the system’s reporting dashboard. COVID-19 numbers peaked during the fourth week of school, past data indicates.
This week, 107 students and staff tested positive for the virus, and 247 individuals were excluded from school.
Jackson-Olin High School reported the highest number of positive tests, with 11 total cases. Meanwhile, Huffman Academy had the highest number of individuals excluded from school, with 57.
Below is a list of Birmingham City Schools ranked by the number of positive coronavirus cases reported over the last week. Also included is the number of individuals excluded from school.
|School Name
|Total number of cases (student and staff)
|Total number of excluded students and staff
|District Total
|107
|247
|P.D. Jackson-Olin High School
|11
|2
|Woodlawn High School
|9
|18
|John Herbet Phillips Academy
|8
|13
|Huffman Academy
|6
|57
|Ramsay High School
|6
|9
|Huffman High School
|5
|13
|Booker T. Washington K-8
|5
|4
|Central Staff
|4
|2
|Princeton Alternative Elementary
|3
|5
|Robinson Elementary
|3
|1
|Wenonah High School
|3
|6
|West End Academy
|3
|William J. Christian K-8
|3
|31
|A. H. Parker High School
|3
|3
|George W. Carver High School
|3
|6
|Hemphill Elementary
|3
|2
|Avondale Elementary
|2
|4
|Barrett Elementary
|2
|20
|Bush Hills STEAM Academy
|2
|Hayes K-8 School
|2
|6
|Huffman Middle
|2
|10
|Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle
|2
|1
|W. E. Putnam Middle School
|2
|2
|Bertram A. Hudson K-8
|2
|1
|Arrington Elementary
|2
|2
|Henry J. Oliver Elementary
|2
|South Hampton K-8
|2
|2
|EPIC Alternative Elementary
|1
|Glen Iris Elementary
|1
|4
|Martha Gaskins Elementary
|1
|2
|Minor Elementary
|1
|Sun Valley Elementary
|1
|9
|Charles A. Brown Elementary
|1
|Jones Valley Middle School
|1
|Central Park Elementary
|0
|Dupuy Alternative School
|0
|Green Acres Middle School
|0
|Inglenook PreK-8
|0
|2
|L. M. Smith Middle
|0
|Malachi Wilkerson Middle
|0
|Norwood Elementary
|0
|Oxmoor Valley Elementary
|0
|Tuggle Elementary
|0
|2
|Wylam Elementary
|0
|8