Birmingham city schools ranked by number of COVID-19 cases

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City School system has released updated information on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among its 43 schools.

For the second consecutive week, the total number of coronavirus cases in the system has decreased, according to the system’s reporting dashboard. COVID-19 numbers peaked during the fourth week of school, past data indicates.

This week, 107 students and staff tested positive for the virus, and 247 individuals were excluded from school.

Jackson-Olin High School reported the highest number of positive tests, with 11 total cases. Meanwhile, Huffman Academy had the highest number of individuals excluded from school, with 57.

Below is a list of Birmingham City Schools ranked by the number of positive coronavirus cases reported over the last week. Also included is the number of individuals excluded from school.

School NameTotal number of cases (student and staff)Total number of excluded students and staff
District Total107247
P.D. Jackson-Olin High School112
Woodlawn High School918
John Herbet Phillips Academy813
Huffman Academy657
Ramsay High School69
Huffman High School513
Booker T. Washington K-854
Central Staff42
Princeton Alternative Elementary35
Robinson Elementary31
Wenonah High School36
West End Academy3
William J. Christian K-8331
A. H. Parker High School33
George W. Carver High School36
Hemphill Elementary32
Avondale Elementary24
Barrett Elementary220
Bush Hills STEAM Academy2
Hayes K-8 School26
Huffman Middle210
Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle21
W. E. Putnam Middle School22
Bertram A. Hudson K-821
Arrington Elementary22
Henry J. Oliver Elementary2
South Hampton K-822
EPIC Alternative Elementary1
Glen Iris Elementary14
Martha Gaskins Elementary12
Minor Elementary1
Sun Valley Elementary19
Charles A. Brown Elementary1
Jones Valley Middle School1
Central Park Elementary0
Dupuy Alternative School0
Green Acres Middle School0
Inglenook PreK-802
L. M. Smith Middle0
Malachi Wilkerson Middle0
Norwood Elementary0
Oxmoor Valley Elementary0
Tuggle Elementary02
Wylam Elementary08
Source: BCS COVID-19 dashboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

