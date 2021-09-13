Birmingham city schools ranked by number of COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City School system has released updated information on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among its 43 schools.

For the second consecutive week, the total number of coronavirus cases in the system has decreased, according to the system’s reporting dashboard. COVID-19 numbers peaked during the fourth week of school, past data indicates.

This week, 107 students and staff tested positive for the virus, and 247 individuals were excluded from school.

Jackson-Olin High School reported the highest number of positive tests, with 11 total cases. Meanwhile, Huffman Academy had the highest number of individuals excluded from school, with 57.

Below is a list of Birmingham City Schools ranked by the number of positive coronavirus cases reported over the last week. Also included is the number of individuals excluded from school.