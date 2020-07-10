Birmingham City Schools opens survey to public during superintendent search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools wants to hear from the public as as the district launches a search for a permanent school superintendent.

The Birmingham Board of Education appointed longtime employee Mark Sullivan as interim superintendent back in May as Lisa Herring wrapped up her three-year tenure with the city’s school system. Herring resigned to lead the Atlanta public school system.

The board has now opened an online survey for input on the type of leader they’d like to see in the post. The survey can be found here.

The deadline to complete the survey is July 15.

