Birmingham City Schools moving forward with drive-thru graduation ceremonies in June

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be no traditional graduation ceremony for Birmingham City School’s Class of 2020, but outgoing seniors won’t leave empty-handed.

The school system recently unveiled plans for a red carpet drive through celebration taking place between June 3 and June 5. During the ceremonies, graduates will drive up to the parking lot of Legion Field to receive their diplomas from their principals.

On Thursday morning, interim superintendent Mark Sullivan joined CBS 42’s Art Franklin to talk about graduation plans, how the school system will move forward in the fall as well as his new role leading the school system.

Check out the full interview above.

