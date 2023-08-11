BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools announced Friday an investigation into reports of potential standardized testing irregularities at two schools.

According to BCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, the schools that were mentioned in the reports are Oliver Elementary School and Wilkerson Middle School. Sullivan stated BCS immediately launched a review once it received the reports and disclosed the situation to the Alabama State Department of Education.

Sullivan mentioned BCS anticipates the ALSDE to conduct an investigation into the matter. The Birmingham Board of Education will assist in an investigation, and BCS will give any requested documents. The Birmingham Board of Education will take action if an investigation reveals any wrongdoing.

When a state review is finished, Sullivan stated it would make the report public and mention its actions in response to the findings.