BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An annual Christmas celebration is happening Thursday night in Birmingham, bringing the magic of the season to Boutwell Auditorium.

The 84th Annual All City Music Festival will kick off at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. This is a clear bags-only event.

Presented by the Birmingham City Schools’ arts education department, nearly 1,000 students will showcase their various musical talents. The event will feature choirs, bands, an orchestra, theater performances and several other arts.

The theme of the show is Christmas, the Most Magical Season. The event aims to highlight the immense talent and hard work of the city’s students and teachers.

For more information, visit the Birmingham City Schools’ website by clicking here.