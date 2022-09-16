BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School systems across the nation continue to deal with a teacher shortage.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 300,000 positions currently need to be filled in schools across the country. At Birmingham City Schools, a job fair is being held to fill vacancies in their own system.

On Friday, BCS is holding a pop-up hiring event at Woodlawn High School to get qualified teachers and custodians. This fair is specifically for Woodlawn High School.

School principal Rameka Davis said the school is currently looking for three math, three ELA, two special education teachers and custodians.

“We do not want our students to continue to have a learning loss and not have certified qualified teachers,” Davis said. “To make sure they get the education and instruction they need, we’re very focused on filling those positions in a timely manner.”

On Oct. 1, Birmingham City Schools will host a fall recruitment job fair to fill positions district-wide from 10 a.m. to noon at Huffman High School.