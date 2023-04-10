BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Schools is welcoming hundreds of job seekers for a hiring fair at G.W. Carver High School Thursday.

The recruitment fair is on from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. BCS recruiters will be on hand with information for prospective teachers, custodians, bus drivers, child nutrition staff and other personnel.

BCS teacher recruitment division will offer potential candidates an opportunity to meet, interview and receive offers on the spot from school and district administrators. Signing bonuses are being offered for several positions including special education teachers, math, science and English as a second language teachers.

Recruits are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring current resumes.