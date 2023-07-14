BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This summer, Birmingham City Schools (BCS) are working to make sure all technology devices are prepared for the first day of school by employing their own students – both past and present – to help.

These tech savvy student workers go to school counting, cleaning, evaluating damage and reimaging all devices to get them ready for first day of school, August 7.

School officials said there are roughly 20,000 students in their district in total – BCS provides every single one with their own personal device for learning.

Channah Reese, rising high school senior at Ramsey High School and tech employee, said her generation has grown up around technology.

“We use it endlessly,” Reese said. “Everything is technology. They don’t use pencil and paper anymore so of course we’re going to have to use our devices. It’s a process, but we’re getting the hang of it. Hopefully we’ll be able to teach the upcoming students and the generations below us.”

She said students use iPads and laptops for everything in school- online textbooks, assignments and taking notes. This makes it critical to have the devices ready on day one.

Having this tech-savvy students around allows for in-house repairs and equips students with the skills needed to assist school media specialists with repairs during the school year.

“When they have (tech) broken, they want them fixed immediately, and that’s one reason we’re exploring programs like this because it is hard,” said Interim Technology Officer Joanne Stephens. “We (usually) have to ship them out, repair them. So, if they could fix them while they’re at the school, that’ll cut down their down time.”

Much like a part time job, they offer competitive pay – $15 per hour for the high school student workers and $20 per hour for college student workers.

Former BCS student and current college student worker, Amber Jones, said this program equips students for the future, teaching them efficiency, organization and teamwork. She reflected on the opportunity to be back and be able to “share some of the things that Dr. Stephens and Mrs. Brown taught me back then.”

Jones said she believes the students are “getting those life skills” while running a repair shop with Junior Achievement.