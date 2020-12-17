Birmingham City Schools employees receiving $500 bonuses for COVID hardships

Below is an unedited press release from Birmingham City Schools.

BIRMINGHAM – Employees in Birmingham City Schools will have more money in their December paychecks this year. The Birmingham Board of Education recently approved $500 in “extraordinary compensation” for all full-time employees.

School Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan recommended the additional pay to recognize the exemplary work and great effort of employees as the district deals with the impact of COVID-19.

“Employees of Birmingham City Schools have adapted well in remote and blended learning,” Sullivan said. “They committed to our scholars and to this school system, and have been flexible in embracing an ever-changing work environment.

Students will remain in remote learning through December 22. Sullivan said he will soon announce plans for the district’s next steps.