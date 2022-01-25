BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City School Board has denied a charter application for Freedom Prep Academy, which hoped to open a school locally in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Tuesday evening vote to deny the application was unanimous with the exception of member Mary Boehm, who chose to abstain.

The decision not to authorize the school came after a presentation that revealed both external and internal reviewers for the school system had significant concerns about the charter application.

The vote does not necessarily mean the school will not be able to open. Instead, the school can appeal the decision and eventually become authorized through the State of Alabama.

CBS 42 has reached out to Freedom Prep and to board member Mary Boehm for comment but has not yet heard back.