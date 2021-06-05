Birmingham City Schools continuing summer meal program

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) -- After hearing reports of a kitten stuck inside of a wall, the Hoover Police Department came to the rescue.

On Thursday, Ofc. Adam Dozier received a call that a kitten might be stuck in the walls of a building in the Riverchase community. People at the building claimed to have heard the kitten crying for help, but since it was on the move, it was tricky to figure out exactly where it was.