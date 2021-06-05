Birmingham City Schools continuing summer meal program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools will continue its summer meal distribution this year at all 42 school locations in the district. It runs June 10th through July 25th. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. until noon. Additionally, meals also will be available at community and church sites. For a complete list of locations head to the Birmingham city schools website here.
