Birmingham City Schools considering starting next school year in mid-July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools (BCS) is looking for input from parents and employees about potential changes in the school calendar for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

According to a press release from the school system, the options include additional days in the summer or possibly starting the year in mid-July. BCS says this would be done to “help alleviate gaps associated with the impact of COVID-19.”

“We cannot wait to start developing plans to meet the needs of our scholars, who have experienced academic challenges while facing the realities of this pandemic,” Superintendent Mark Sullivan said. “Input from our BCS families and our employees is imperative, because we are a team. We will work together to ensure that our scholars reach their highest potential for success.”

A breakdown of the proposed calendar is as follows:

The surveys have been sent electronically to parents and faculty.