Birmingham City Schools considering moving up fall start day to July 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — To better ease concerns over student performance affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Birmingham City Schools is considering starting the school year off a month early on July 19.

Many of the students have spent the year learning virtually, impacting student performance.

The district gathered data testing students at the beginning of the year and mid-year to analyze where students were at academically. BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan said the results showed some concern especially with 2nd graders in the district. He said many of them are not reading on their grade level and are expected to take the Alabama Literacy Act next year. With the proposal, some teachers are apprehensive about the early start date as well.

“They have worked very hard and they are tired and so some are addressing some trepidation around that. One of the beauties of this new calendar is students attend school for nine weeks and then there is a three-week break period,” Sullivan said.

During that three-week period, students will have the opportunity to go through remediation. Teachers would also have the opportunity to take a break if they wanted to as well.

A virtual town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday to address concerns regarding the proposal. The meeting can be viewed online here.

Dr. Sullivan is hoping people participate to help in the decision making of the proposal before it heads to the Birmingham Board of Education for consideration.