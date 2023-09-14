BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Board of Education is seeking input from parents and students to make improvements for the next school year. It’s all a part of their 2024-2025 strategic plan.

A community meeting was held Wednesday evening at Huffman High School for parents to gather and learn more about the district’s plans.

Birminghan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the district wants to be as transparent as possible, and the best way to do it is to get both parents and students involved.

“We want to build a plan with our community, not build a plan and hand it to our community,” said Superintendent Sullivan.

With help from consultants, Birmingham City Schools is looking to make improvements within the coming years.

The first step of the strategic planning process was to gather feedback.

During Wednesday evenings meeting, parents and students were asked to write down their concerns based on 6 categories, an activity to get the parents talking.

“The one I went to was family and community engagement basically, because just like I said as a parent, I know that there are several things that I either don’t get in a timely manner or I’m not reminded of,” said Cory Pettway, a Birmingham City School parent.

Parents also wrote down challenges the students within the district often face such as test scores, the need for support resources and addressing community and school violence.

All concerns Superintendent Sullivan said the district is keeping in mind.

“We have to be really intentional about providing support to all of our students whether they’re in ESL, whether they’re in special education, whether they’re students in poverty, and so this gives us a venue to look at a multiplicity of ideas,” said Superintendent Sullivan.

Efforts many parents like Pettway appreciate.

“I commend them. It’s a step in the right direction,” said Pettway.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, the consultants plan to meet with more city and school leaders before coming up with the official plan.

Another meeting is scheduled for Sep. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at A.H. Parker High School.