Birmingham City Schools and neighboring school districts partner to provide meals for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools (BCS), in conjunction with several school systems, is working to provide students with free meals during the extended school closures.
Students can pick up meals from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning March 23. Expanded meals will be offered at all Birmingham City Schools through Friday, March 27, 2020, except Carver High School, which is serving as the Central Kitchen. These meals will include sandwiches, fruit, milk and non-perishable items.
RELATED: LIST: Central Alabama school systems providing food for students during COVID-19 outbreak, closures
The partnership is an effort to remove barriers by providing children ages 18 and under with a variety of nearby locations in the area where they can receive a free meal regardless of school zone.
All BCS Schools (except Carver High School) and the district is also providing expanded meals at the following locations in the area through Friday, March 27, 2020:
- East Pinson Valley: 3000 Jefferson State Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215
- Hawkins Park Recreation Center: 8920 Roebuck Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35206
- Willow Wood Park: 5312 Georgia Rd, Birmingham, AL 35212
- Martin Luther King Jr Park Recreation Center: 529 43rd St N, Birmingham, AL 35222
- Inglenook Park: 4016 37th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35217
- North Birmingham Park Recreation Center: 3501 28th St N, Birmingham, AL 35207
- Fountain Heights Park: 1101 15th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35204
- Hooper City Park Recreation Center: 3901 4th St W, Birmingham, AL 35207
- Sandusky Park: 305 Pratt Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35214
- Howze-Sanford Park Recreation Center: 320 Ave D, Birmingham, AL 35214
- McAlpine Park: 1115 Avenue F Birmingham, Alabama 35218
- Ensley Park: 2800 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218
- Central Park Recreation Center: 4700 Ter Q, Birmingham, AL 35208
- Roosevelt Park: Bessemer, AL 35020
- Wiggins Park: 3301 Jefferson Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35221
- Henry Crumpton Recreation Center: 346 Gloria Rd SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
- Harrison Park Recreation Center: 901 17th St SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
- Memorial Park Recreation Center: 524 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
BCS leaders are grateful for the outreach of those offering to provide meal support for scholars. The district invites any individuals and organizations offering to provide support to email BCS_Eats@bhm.k12.al.us.
