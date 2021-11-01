Birmingham City Schools accepting charter school proposal applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools is accepting proposals for public charter schools seeking to open in the 2023-2024 school year.



The school system is interested in proposals that offer dual language Spanish immersion and addresses the following educational priorities: closing the achievement gap of special education and general education students specifically in the areas of reading and math and increasing academic opportunities for all students, including but not limited to special needs, at-risk and English Language Learners in the areas of science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics (STREAM).

Applications can be submitted online through the application portal. It opened on October 31st and will close on November 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Hand delivered applications must be delivered to:

Birmingham Board Of Education

Attn: Mr. Edward McMullen

Room 202

2015 Park Place

Birmingham, AL 35203