Photo of Yuvraj Verma’s Martha Gaskins Elementary School students who won a national anti-bullying campaign award (Courtesy of Verma).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of students at Martha Gaskins Elementary School received an award in a nationwide anti-bullying campaign competition.

A group of 37 students in Dr. Yuvraj Verma’s 5th-grade class have been named the top winner of the 2023 PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center’s “Students with Solutions” competition. Video submissions for the competition took place between late January and early April and involved integrating social-emotional learning, poetry, technology, speaking and collaboration.

The students who took part in the competition include Gexson Baide-Vasquez, Bethany Burroughs, Chanel Cooley, Jeremiah Davis, Charles Doshie, Autumn Dutton, Karter Evans, Jeremiah Buford, Ashley Garcia-Jaimes, Fernando Gonzalez-Rosales, Jarmain Gosha, Courtney Harper, John Horton, Tabiaz Horton, Kennedi Ivy, Lemek Johnson, Cedric Jones, Hailie King, Christopher Knight, Na’Kiyah McConico, Jayce Miller, Markelle Mitchell, Kaitlyn Moore, Cameron Murrell, Dallana Ortega, Aniyah Pickett, Nevaeh Roland, Jairo Serrano-Ramos, Alan Sanchez-Benitez, Reyna Silvestre, Ja’Niya Thomas, Marcus Turner, Kaylie Underwood, Luis Vargas, Kristin Walker, Ra’Heem Washington and Rahjay Wellman.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan applauded the students and the educators who teach and support them.

“These recognitions come as a result of our scholars’ hard work and the excellent teaching and support from our educators in Birmingham City Schools,” Sullivan said. “We look forward to the continuing success of these students.”

The group appreciates the support from Dr. Sullivan, BCS instructional superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Tilghman, learning operations specialist Dr. Marsha Savage, board president Neonta Williams, board member Sherman Collins and the students’ families.

The students and their teacher will receive recognition during Birmingham’s city council meeting at city hall on May 9 at 9:30 a.m. To view the award-winning video, click here.