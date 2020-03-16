1  of  11
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls City of Tuscaloosa GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Capitol Tours

Birmingham City School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Schools have announced that a Central Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

BCS says all essential employees were preparing for the extended school closure when they were notified of the positive test. The Birmingham Board of Education Administration building was also evacuated.

All employees have been notified as of this time.

All BCS locations are closed at this time except for campuses being used for serving meals.

