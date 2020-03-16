Birmingham City School employee tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Schools have announced that a Central Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

BCS says all essential employees were preparing for the extended school closure when they were notified of the positive test. The Birmingham Board of Education Administration building was also evacuated.

All employees have been notified as of this time.

BCS is informing stakeholders that a Central Office employee tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).



View story: https://t.co/DurvWpkC8y pic.twitter.com/FbCOBMAMSR — Birmingham City Schools🎓 (@BhamCitySchools) March 16, 2020

All BCS locations are closed at this time except for campuses being used for serving meals.

LATEST POSTS