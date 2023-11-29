BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined alongside single mothers and organizers with the network “Mayors for A Guaranteed Income” on Tuesday for a roundtable talk about the need for consistent financial income for single parent households.

As a way to study the need in the community, Mayor Woodfin kick started a pilot program called Embrace Mother’s guaranteed income with help from a grant gifted by “Mayor’s for Guaranteed Income.”

“It’s something that we really believed, especially on the heels of the pandemic, that we know impacted women and people of color in a much more significant way. We knew that this was our opportunity to really wrap our arm around and embrace Birmingham mothers,” said Sarah McMillan, the manager of Workforce and Talent Development for the City of Birmingham.

110 single mothers were selected to participate.

Qumiyah Ford is one of the two mothers who shared her experience as a participant of the program at Tuesday’s roundtable talk.

“It basically kind of just helped in the areas that I needed help the most, and then when I wasn’t working it kind of helped take care of everything,” said Ford.

Participants were offered $375 dollars a month for one year to single mothers experiencing financial hardship to assist with rent and food to take care of their families.

Mayor Woodfin shared his support for programs like this and the need to bring awareness to it.

Birmingham’s pilot program has come to an end.

City leaders said they are pushing for programs like this on both the state and national level.