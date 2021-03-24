Birmingham city leaders lobbying state lawmakers to support new pension bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some city of Birmingham leaders are lobbying state lawmakers to support a new pension bill.

Supporters say it would put city employees at ease, with the assurance there will be money in the coffers for their retirement. Opponents, however, say it takes too much away from future employees.

HB 510, a 30-plus page bill, proposing a new pension plan for many of Birmingham’s current and future employees.

“It fulfills a promise, an obligation from the city to employees, that when you get ready to retire, you can go home and know your pension is there,” city of Birmingham’s Financial Director Lester Smith said.

Smith says pensions are a responsibility both the employer and employee share. Contributions used to be split 50/50 but, over the past several years, Smith says the city has stepped up.

“We increased our rate from 8.5% to 12% in 2020. We went from 12%to 14.5% in 2021,” Smith said.

For years, Birmingham did not keep up their pension plan, according to Smith. He says, in 2019, the city’s credit rating took a hit due to the administration’s long-running, postponed, pension contributions.

Smith says that the borrowing rate is critical for the financial sustainability of Birmingham. Not only does it affect businesses, but it also impacts residents.

“It brings economic growth, economic opportunity. It, all of a sudden, makes businesses feel confident and want to come invest in the city of Birmingham because they know it’s financially sound,” he said.

CBS 42 asked Smith why the city is only now pushing for its employee plan to be fully funded. He says many states do not mandate pensions be fully funded on an annual basis.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Allen Treadaway (R-District 51), says it would mandate the city contribute enough money to ensure the pension is funded.

“…the contribution rate of the city and participating constructive subsidiaries to the pension system to an amount to be determined by the actuary at the level necessary to fully fund the system and to amortize the unfunded accrued liability of the system over a closed period not to exceed 30 years.” House Bill 510

According to Smith, that means the rate could change year to year. In 2022, he expects the contribution rate to be 18%.

The uncertainty presents a problem for some city employees.

“That’s not in black and white. Thats what he says he plans on doing,” said employee Tiffany West. “That’s not in the bill I read.”

A Birmingham Public Library worker since 2002, West believes current employees have a duty to look out for future hires.

“Honestly, I think it’s a bad situation, especially for future city employees,” West said. “They don’t have a say-so but, we’re here and we do have a say-so. When we see something that’s not right, we need to speak up.”

The bill would impact future employees the most. They will see a decrease in retirement benefits by 0.5% and disability benefits by 0.25%. Spousal benefits would also change.

CBS 42 asked Smith about the change.

“Think about it, you’re 67 years old and you’re married to someone who’s 45 instead of 65. They assume the spouse that’s 45 is going to live longer so they make an adjustment for that,” Smith said.

Current retirees would not see any changes if HB 510 passes. However, current and future employees would contribute 0.5% more, from 7% to 7.5%.

West says that an increase should not fall on city employees. She says the city should be responsible for making up the money they did not previously put in.

“A 0.5% increase is too much for somebody who only makes pennies,” West said. “Considering we missed six paychecks last year from being furloughed, every penny counts for me, every penny.”

“0.5% is tough, especially in the current economic situation. I think, at the end of the day, when they finally get to the house after 30 years of service, they’ll be saying that half a percent is well worth it,” Smith said.

State Rep. John Rogers is also opposed to the bill. The Pension Board passed the plan.

You can read the bill in its entirety by clicking here.