Birmingham city leaders discuss Legion Field’s future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legion Field has been impacted this year with many cancellations of games and events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most recently including the Birmingham Bowl.

Another venue, Protective Stadium, is being built in the city, so it brings to light what the future may hold for the historic stadium that has been a staple of Birmingham history since it was first built in 1927.

Birmingham City Councilor William Parker said the city will be working in collaboration with both officials from Legion Field and the Protective Stadium to keep both venues operational, adding that city council will make sure Legion Field has additional events to continue attracting people to the facility.

Officials are looking to bring more concerts, college football games, in addition to the return of the Magic City Classic in 2021. But there are some challenges city leaders are facing as they work to increase their support.

“Anytime funding is an issue, so we are being creative thinking outside the box making sure how do we make upgrades to Legion Field as well as additional programming. So, that means we have to be able to recruit and bring in sporting opportunities that’s going to take resources. Also, just the maintenance upkeep for Legion Field,” Parker said.

Work is being done now to make Legion Field a National landmark through the Department of Interior. Officials say hopefully this will help the city secure additional funding to help in city improvements.